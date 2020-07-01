Election critical in deciding leadership of Singapore beyond Covid-19 crisis, says PM Lee

Lee Hsien Loong said that as the prime minister, his responsibility is not only to take good care of Singapore during his term in office, but also to also prepare younger leaders to be ready to take over the baton in governing the country. — PAP picture via TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 1 — The upcoming General Election is critical for Singapore’s future as it will decide the next generation of leaders to take the nation safely though the Covid-19 crisis and beyond, Lee Hsien Loong, secretary-general of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) said today.

Lee added the government that is elected in the July 10 poll “will have its hands full” fighting the pandemic, keeping Singaporeans safe, saving jobs and businesses as well as pressing on with long-term plans for the nation’s future.

“All these are massive challenges — our lives, our jobs, and our future are at stake. For us to come through, we will need two critical elements,” he said in a recorded speech that was uploaded to the party’s Facebook page and Youtube channel.

“First, the best possible leadership for Singapore. And second, a solidly united population that gives the leaders they have chosen full support.”

Lee said that as the prime minister, his responsibility is not only to take good care of Singapore during his term in office, but also to also prepare younger leaders to be ready to take over the baton in governing the country.

That, he added, was why he put younger ministers in charge of the multi-ministry taskforce directing the national response to Covid-19.

“This is not a dry run, nor even a live firing exercise. This is deadly serious real life crisis management in an unprecedented global crisis,” said Lee.

“I’m happy that over the last six months, the younger ministers have proven that they are up to the task. This is what it means to be a responsible steward of Singapore, and of our future.”

Lee, 68, had previously said he would step down as the party chief and prime minister before the next election, although yesterday, he said he does not know if the July 10 poll would be his last election.

His successor is widely expected to be Heng Swee Keat, 58, who is advisor to the Covid-19 taskforce and PAP’s first assistant secretary-general.

Beyond the 4G leaders, the PAP is also fielding 27 new candidates this election as part of its renewal process. In their candidate introductions last week, several said they came from humble backgrounds.

“Indeed, our new candidates this time are among the most grounded, the most organic, the most relatable we have had in the years,” Lee said.

He added: “They’ve been knocked about and learnt about life, made mistakes and learnt from them. They reflect our evolving society.

“Most importantly, they all share core values and convictions and the courage to do right by Singapore, like every generation of PAP leaders before them.”

The fight is not yet over

On the Covid-19 pandemic, Lee said the country is still in the thick of the fight, which could last for a year or longer.

As the economy opens up after months of strict containment measures and stay-home curbs, Singapore must be prepared for a resurgence of cases like what has happened in South Korea, Germany and several states in the United States, he cautioned.

While the Government is expanding its testing capacity and contract tracing efforts, Singaporeans must continue to maintain discipline and comply with safe distancing rules, even if daily cases have gone down, Lee said.

“We have avoided massive job losses and company closures so far because we acted decisively. But the worst of the economic downturn is yet to come,” he said. “There will be more retrenchments and some of these jobs may never come back.”

The key focus for the future government will have to be creating new jobs and helping workers retain their current ones, he added.

He said the Government will require international investments to create new jobs to bolster the economy against the expected downturn.

Nearly 100,000 of these new jobs and training opportunities have already been committed by the Government when it set aside S$2 billion in the fourth Budget Heng announced this year.

The Economic Development Board had also secured S$13 billion in new investments to Singapore in the first three months of the year — S$3 billion more than what it obtains in an ordinary year.

That, Lee said, was because investors know the quality of the Government and that it is backed with popular support.

“The PAP has many long term plans for Singapore,” Lee said, referring to its plans for more preschools, affordable healthcare for the elderly and climate change, among others.

“But the leadership can only succeed if it wins the strong support of the people. Our people too must feel that we are building Singapore, not just for the current generation of Singaporeans, but as a sustained effort spanning generations,” he said, as he called for voters to give PAP a strong mandate.

“If our government and people are united, trusting each other and working together with a clear direction, we can overcome any challenge that comes our way and make steady progress decade by decade towards our long term vision.” — TODAY