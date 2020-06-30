246 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including six community cases

Singapore has confirmed 246 new cases of Covid-19 on June 30, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 30 — Singapore has confirmed 246 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are six new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

Three cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents and three are work pass holders.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 43,907.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY