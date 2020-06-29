202 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including six community cases

People cross a street at the shopping district of Orchard Road as the city state reopens the economy, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Singapore June 19, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 29 — Singapore has confirmed 202 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are six new community cases based on the ministry's investigations so far.

Four cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents and two are work pass holders.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 43,661.

"We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," MOH added.

This report will be updated. — TODAY