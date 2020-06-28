Singapore GE: PAP stands by ‘rigorous, robust’ selection process which has produced many good candidates, says Lawrence Wong

Lawrence Wong (second from right) with People’s Action Party candidates Hany Soh Hui Bin and Ong Teng Koon during a walkabout in Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency, June 28, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 28 — Following the withdrawal of new People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate Ivan Lim, Lawrence Wong today said the ruling party stands by its “rigorous and robust” selection process which has “thrown up many good candidates over many years”.

Speaking to reporters before a walkabout in Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency, Wong, who is a member of the PAP Central Executive Committee, was asked to respond to criticism about how PAP selects its candidates, including from some opposition members.

Wong said: “No process is perfect, no candidate is perfect, but we stand by our selection process. It’s a selection process that has thrown up many good candidates over many years and in this particular election.”

Since his introduction by PAP on Wednesday, several claims have surfaced online on Lim’s attitudes while in military service and in his career at Keppel Offshore and Marine. He was accused of displaying elitist behaviour during a military exercise and being arrogant, among others.

Yesterday, the PAP announced that Lim has withdrawn from contesting in the July 10 polls — less than a half a day after he broke his silence on the matter, refuting some of the allegations and saying that he was “determined to stay the course and to serve if I am elected”.

Wong today noted that Lim had “recognised that the controversy around his candidacy was threatening to eclipse and distract us from the serious nature and the serious issues that we have to confront during this election and during this crisis”.

“But it is a responsible thing that he did,” said Wong, who added that people should “move on from this and be focused on what's at stake for this election”.

Separately, PAP first assistant secretary-general Heng Swee Keat said the episode was regrettable.

Heng had yesterday morning called on Lim to publicly address the criticisms.

Nevertheless, Heng said today that PAP secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong has made his stance clear in his letter accepting Lim’s withdrawal.

In his letter, Lee, who is also the Prime Minister, said there was no time to do a thorough investigation into the accusations, given the nature of the GE campaign.

Heng said the party “will deal with those issues like we always do, after the general election”, and reiterated the need to “focus on the key issues set out in the PAP manifesto” unveiled yesterday.

“We are facing enormous challenges ahead The agenda is not in the next few months, but in the years ahead,” he said.

Inevitable for ge to be held during Covid-19

Meanwhile, Wong, who is also the National Development Minister and co-chairs the multi-ministry Covid-19 task force, responded to fresh criticism by the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) on the timing of the GE.

The SDP plans to contest Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, against a PAP team led by Wong.

During its walkabout this morning, SDP candidate Damanhuri Abas took issue with Wong for “allowing” the GE to take place amid the pandemic.

In response, Wong reiterated that Lee, as Prime Minister, decides when to call an election.

The GE has to be held by April next year, and Wong pointed out that inevitably, the polls would have to be held while Singapore is in the midst of the pandemic.

“Even if it's later, it will have to be a Covid-19 situation so regardless, this will be a different election,” he said. “It’s not as though you can say if it's done later perhaps Covid-19 will be over.”

He added: “Covid-19 is not going to be over for some time to come and we have to realise we are nowhere near the end of overcoming Covid-19. The pandemic will still continue, the virus is still with us.”

He reiterated that the Elections Department have worked out the guidelines and have put in place “a whole series of protocols and measures” to ensure the elections can be conducted safely.

“And we certainly hope that all parties abide by these guidelines,” he added.

Wong was also asked by reporters how he is juggling the demands of campaigning and the Covid-19 task force.

He said: “It just simply means I'm busier than normal... I have my (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) teammates with me. We will do what we can to put out our message to residents as well I hope residents understand that part of my time will continue to be focused on managing the work as a task force which is critical. And we will not do anything less on that front.” — TODAY