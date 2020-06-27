Chinatown coffee shop, Safra Mount Faber, Jurong East Sports Centre among places visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious, says Singapore MOH

Safra Mount Faber is one of the places that the infectious patients had visited. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 27 — A coffee shop in Chinatown, the Safra branch in Mount Faber and the Jurong East Sports Centre were among six new locations added to a list of public places that had been visited by people with Covid-19 during their infectious period, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (June 26).

Those diagnosed with Covid-19 are thought to be infectious in the days prior to testing positive.

In its Friday evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore, MOH said that the infectious patients had visited:

― Safra Mount Faber on June 20 between 7pm and 8pm

― Jurong East Sports Centre on June 22 between 9am and 11am

― Pearl’s Hill 34, a coffee shop at 34 Upper Cross Street, on June 23 between 7.45pm and 10.10pm and again on June 24 between 4.10pm and 7.10pm

― Outram Park Ya Hua Rou Gu Cha, a coffee shop at 7 Keppel Road, on June 24 between 7.15am and 7.45am

― An Qi Spa at the People’s Park Centre on June 24 between 12.30pm and 1.35pm

― ML Aesthetics, a beauty services shop, at People’s Park Centre on June 24 between 1.55pm and 3.45pm

MOH said that it would have already notified individuals who had been identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

"As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit," the ministry said.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history."

Members of the public do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MOH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection, it added.

Yesterday, MOH announced 219 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore. Of these, five were identified as cases in the community while the remaining 213 infections were linked to foreign workers living in dormitories. ― TODAY