As GE2020 gets into full swing, members of public must keep observing safe distancing, not touch candidates, says Singapore’s Environment Ministry

Dr Chee Soon Juan, secretary-general of the Singapore Democratic Party distributing flyers during a walkabout at Bukit Batok on Friday, June 26, 2020. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 27 — Members of the public were reminded yesterday to continue observing safe distancing as political parties and candidates ramp up their campaigning activities in the lead-up to the general election (GE).

In an advisory, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) said that members of the public are encouraged to observe the safe distancing measures to ensure a safe election for all. They should not make physical contact with candidates, it added.

MEWR noted that political activities are expected to be ramped up after the Nomination Day on June 30 in the run up to Polling Day on July 10.

Regarding the GE, MEWR gave three scenarios in which members of the public are expected to observe safe distancing: When encountering candidates on their walkabouts, when candidates make door-to-door visits and when supporting candidates.

Members of the public should maintain a 1m safe distance from other individuals such as when interacting with the candidates or when queueing for political campaigning items.

MEWR said that the public should also avoid physical contact with the candidates and to continue wearing their masks when interacting with others.

The ministry added that the public should refrain from crowding or following around the candidates and to maintain a safe distance of at least 1m when taking photographs.

“Wear your face mask (when taking photos),” MEWR said.

The ministry added that should candidates do a home visit, members of the public should wear a face mask and maintain the 1m safe distance when interacting with them.

MEWR reiterated that there should be no physical contact between people. If a member of the public decides to invite a candidate into their home, they should adhere to the limit of five visitors at one time, it added.

“Candidates and their accompanying supporters must continue to wear face masks when inside your home. You should also put on a face mask for your protection,” MEWR said.

The ministry also encourages members of the public to watch the party political broadcasts, constituency political broadcasts and online rallies at home and to avoid loitering in the vicinity of Nomination Centres during nomination proceedings.

The measures are on top of the general safe distancing rules that have been put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 within the community.

MEWR said that safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers will continue to be on the ground to “help keep everyone safe”.

It added: “Please cooperate with and listen to them. For the health and safety of everyone, it is paramount that political parties, candidates and members of the public abide by the above safe distancing and safe management measures.

“Everyone can do their part in ensuring a safe GE for all.” ― TODAY