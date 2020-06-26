Woman driver taken to hospital after 7-vehicle pile-up in Singapore

In dashcam videos circulating on private messaging apps, a red car can be seen rear-ending a white car in Singapore. The red car then overturned on the road. — Social media pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, June 26 — An injured 57-year-old woman driver was taken to Changi General Hospital after her vehicle flipped when she rear-ended another vehicle, resulting in a seven-vehicle accident in Pasir Ris yesterday just before lunchtime.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident involving a taxi, a motorcycle, a lorry and four private cars at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 8 and Pasir Ris Drive 1 at 11.25am.

“One of the car drivers — a 57-year-old woman — was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital,” the police said.

In dashcam videos circulating on private messaging apps, a red car can be seen rear-ending a white car. The red car then overturned on the road.

Other videos showed members of the public attempting to help the trapped driver of the red car.

The white car ended up on its side, judging by a photograph circulating on social media. The fate of its driver was not immediately known.

The dashcam video did not capture the additional vehicles involved in the pile-up.

Police investigations are ongoing. — TODAY