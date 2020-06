There are six new community cases among Singapore's confirmed 219 new Covid-19 cases of June 26, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 26 — Singapore has confirmed 219 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are six new community cases based on the ministry's investigations so far.

Five cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents and one is a work pass holder.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 42,955. —TODAY