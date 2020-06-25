Singapore minister says ‘70pc to 80pc’ of migrant workers in dorms to be cleared of Covid-19 by end-July

Speaking in a media briefing organised by the multi-ministry task force handling Singapore’s response to the pandemic, Wong said that through aggressive testing and tracing, some 120,000 migrant workers have so far recovered or have been tested to be free of the virus. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 25 — By the end of July, up to 80 per cent of foreign workers living in dormitories are expected to have recovered from Covid-19, or tested to be free of the infection, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said today.

Speaking in a media briefing organised by the multi-ministry task force handling Singapore’s response to the pandemic, Wong said that through aggressive testing and tracing, some 120,000 migrant workers have so far recovered or have been tested to be free of the virus.

“By the end of next month, we expect 70 to 80 per cent of the workers in the dormitories to be cleared, meaning they have recovered or tested to be free of the virus,” he added.

“Shortly after that we will be able to clear all the workers and all the dormitories and they can be expected to return to work after.”

On Tuesday, the Manpower Ministry (MOM) said 31 more dormitories had been cleared of Covid-19. In total, 163 dormitories and 18 blocks for recovered workers in 11 purpose-built dormitories have so far been cleared. — TODAY