119 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 community cases

SINGAPORE, June 23 — Singapore has confirmed 119 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are three new community cases based on the ministry's investigations so far.

One case is a permanent resident and two are work pass holders.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 42,432.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY