218 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 community case

Singapore reports 218 new Covid-19 cases without involving any local or permanent residents June 22, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 22 — Singapore has confirmed 218 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There is one new community case, a work pass holder, based on the ministry's investigations so far.

There are no new Singaporean or permanent resident cases reported.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 42,313.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY