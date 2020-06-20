Singapore reports 218 new Covid-19 cases, including two community infections

Two new community cases were reported, both of whom are Work Pass holders. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 20 — Singapore has confirmed 218 new cases of Covid-19, said Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) today.

Two new community cases were reported, both of whom are Work Pass holders.

“There are no Singaporean/ Permanent Resident cases,” said MOH in a press release.

The vast majority of cases involve Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, it noted, adding that it is still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be issued tonight.

With the announcement, the total number of confirmed cases now stand at 41,833. — TODAY