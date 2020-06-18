257 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including four community cases

Singapore has confirmed 257 new cases of Covid-19 on June 18, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 18 — Singapore has confirmed 257 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are four new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

One is a permanent resident and three are work pass holders.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 41,473.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY