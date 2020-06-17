Visits to cemetery, govt-managed columbaria allowed from June 19, says Singapore’s National Environment Agency

Anticipating a crowd at its facilities during the early part of Phase Two, the NEA said that visitors are advised to not prolong their stay at the cemetery or columbaria, and instead, visit later if possible. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 17 — In line with Phase Two of Singapore’s circuit breaker exit, visits to the Chua Chu Kang Cemetery and all government-managed columbaria will be allowed by the authorities from Friday (June 19).

In an advisory yesterday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that those planning on making their visits must remember to wear their masks and maintain a safe distance of at least 1m at all times.

It added that families who plan to visit in groups are advised to limit the group to not more than five people.

“They are also reminded to keep themselves and others around them safe by observing good hygiene habits, such as binning their litter and keeping (the) shared spaces clean,” NEA said.

Those who are unwell or sick are advised to stay home and see a doctor instead of visiting the facilities.

Anticipating a crowd at its facilities during the early part of Phase Two, NEA said that visitors are advised to not prolong their stay at the cemetery or columbaria, and instead, visit later if possible.

“Families are also advised to avoid bringing along elderly family members or young children,” NEA said.

It added that attendance for cremations, burial services and funeral wakes are to be kept at 20 people or fewer, up from the current limit of 10.

‘Exercise care and due diligence’ when visiting cemetery

NEA said that since the circuit breaker rules began in April, grass cutting of the common area at Chua Chu Kang Cemetery had been affected “due to the shortage of workers available to perform such services”.

Despite accelerating the grass-cutting plan since the easing of the circuit breaker earlier this month, NEA said that not all the burial plots would have had their grass cut by the start of Phase Two on Friday.

“We, therefore, seek visitors’ understanding to plan their visits according to the phased completion of grass-cutting works,” said NEA.

It added that if visits had to be made ahead of the completion of the grass cutting, visitors are advised to exercise care and caution by donning protective footwear and applying insect repellent if needed.

Visitors should also look out for potholes, cracks, uneven or rough surfaces on pathways or terrain when moving around or walking within the cemetery's compound.

Safety advisory signage will be put up at burial blocks that are pending grass-cutting services, NEA said, while officers will be deployed around these burial blocks to oversee the safety of cemetery visitors. ― TODAY