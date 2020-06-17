Singapore Health Ministry adds Syed Alwi Road shop, Prime supermarket at King George’s Avenue to places visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious

The Prime supermarket at King George's Avenue. ― Picture via Google Maps/TODAY

SINGAPORE, June 17 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday added two locations — the Prime supermarket at King George’s Avenue near Lavender MRT station and a specialty store at Syed Alwi Road — to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore, the ministry said that the infectious patients had visited:

― Sri Murugan Trading Pte Ltd at 86 Syed Alwi Road on June 11 between 5.30pm and 6pm

― Prime Supermarket at 803 King George’s Avenue near Lavender MRT on June 14 between 8pm and 9pm

― Sheng Shiong supermarket at New World Centre on June 14 between 5.30pm and 6pm. MOH had earlier said that the outlet was also visited by infectious patients on June 4.

The health ministry said that it would have already notified individuals who had been identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” the ministry said.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.”

Members of the public do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MOH reiterated.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection, it added.

Yesterday, MOH announced 151 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore. Of these, two were identified as cases in the community while the remaining 149 infections were linked to foreign workers living in dormitories. ― TODAY