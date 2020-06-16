151 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; daily tally falls below 200 for first time in over two months

Singapore has confirmed 151 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health today — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 16 — Singapore has confirmed 151 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

This is the first time the daily tally has fallen below 200 in more than two months, since 191 cases were reported on April 11.

There are two new community cases based on the ministry's investigations so far.

Both are work pass holders, with no new Singaporean or permanent resident cases.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 40,969.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY