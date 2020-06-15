Singapore reports new daily low of 214 Covid-19 cases, including 3 community cases

The 214 cases reported is the lowest daily count since June 9 (218 cases). — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 15 — Singapore has confirmed 214 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

This is the lowest daily count reported since June 9, which had 218 cases.

There are three new community cases, based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

All three are work pass holders. No new Singaporean or permanent resident cases were reported.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 40,818.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY