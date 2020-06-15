Singapore police arrest 30-year-old man for pushing, assaulting safe distancing ambassadors

At Compass One mall, a man allegedly pushed a safe distancing ambassador and assaulted another who tried to intervene. — Picture courtesy of Compass One via TODAY

SINGAPORE, June 15 — A 30-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for using criminal force on two safe distancing ambassadors who were on duty.

The police said in a statement yesterday that they received a call on Friday regarding an altercation at Compass One mall in Sengkang between the man and two safe distancing ambassadors.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the safe distancing ambassadors were advising a group of food delivery riders to observe safe distancing measures when the man, who was not part of the group, confronted one of the ambassadors and pushed him,” the police said.

The man then assaulted the other ambassador who tried to intervene.

The police added that the man is also being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty and possible breaches of safe distancing measures. Investigations are ongoing.

For pushing the safe distancing ambassador while he was carrying out his duty, the man is liable for the offence of using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty.

This offence carries a possible jail term of up to four years, or a fine, or both.

In assaulting the other safe distancing ambassador who tried to intervene, the man is liable for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty.

The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or caning, or any combination of the three.

“The police have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence against enforcement officers and safe distancing ambassadors,” they said, adding that they will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law. — TODAY