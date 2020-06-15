More long-term pass holders to be allowed into Singapore, swab tests a must towards end of stay-home notice

All travellers entering Singapore from 11.59pm on June 17, 2020 and put on stay-home notice will receive an appointment by phone and will have to travel to and from a designated testing facility for a swab test using a private vehicle, taxi or private-hire car. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 15 — More long-term pass holders are expected to be allowed into Singapore in the coming weeks and a swab test will become mandatory for incoming travellers on stay-home notices, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

In a statement today, MOH also said that as the global and domestic health situations improved, the government has gradually increased the number of entry approvals given to long-term pass holders, “especially those with deep roots to Singapore or have exigent circumstances”.

Speaking at the governmental task force press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said: “We do have the capacity now to allow the re-entry of more long-term pass (holders) back into Singapore.

“The agencies, in particular the Ministry of Manpower, as well as the Ministry of Trade and Industry, have received appeals already, so there are existing appeal cases that they are processing.

“We know that there are some who have been waiting for some time to come back to be with their family members or to come back for whatever other reasons. Because we're now able to increase the numbers progressively, step by step, we'll allow more to come back and we hope that eventually, we will be able to clear all the outstanding appeal cases.”

MOH said that it will also study how to facilitate business travels, in particular for professionals based in Singapore who need to travel frequently as part of their work, with the necessary safeguards.

As an added precaution, all incoming travellers will have to take a swab test towards the end of their 14-day stay-home notice here as a way to manage the risk of imported cases of Covid-19, it added.

This will apply to all travellers entering Singapore from 11.59pm on June 17 and testing will be done at a designated community testing facility.

Those on stay-home notice will receive an appointment by phone via SMS and will have to travel to and from their place of residence to the testing facility using a private vehicle, taxi or private-hire car.

The move is an added precautionary measure to detect the coronavirus, given the risks of asymptomatic cases, MOH said.

“We will monitor the results of these tests and may make adjustments to the testing requirements over time,” it added.

MOH also announced that once the new testing regime is in place, all incoming travellers who have been in Australia, Brunei, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam for the last 14 consecutive days before their entry here will no longer have to serve their stay-home notice at designated facilities.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents may serve their stay-home notice at their place of residence while long-term pass holders may serve theirs at a place of residence that they or their family members own or are sole tenants of, or in a suitable accommodation such as a hotel at their own cost.

During the stay-home notice period, all persons must remain in their place of residence at all times and will be closely monitored, MOH said.

For now, all other travellers entering Singapore will continue to serve their 14-day stay-home notice at designated facilities.

Travellers to bear cost of tests and more

The Government today also said that it will no longer bear accommodation costs for those staying at dedicated facilities for people serving stay-home notices, as it had done so far.

All inbound and outbound travellers who enter Singapore from 11.59pm on June 17 and leave the country from that date and time who are not Singapore citizens or permanent residents will be required to pay for their stay at the designated facilities when serving the notice.

All travellers will also have to pay for their Covid-19 tests where applicable.

MOH said: “Going forward, as we reopen our borders to more international travel, those who enter Singapore would have to bear the costs of fulfilling these requirements, as part of the cost of travel in a Covid-19 world.”

It added that while essential business and official travel will be permitted under the “green lane” arrangements that Singapore now has with China, Singaporeans should otherwise defer all travel abroad.

Essential business or official trips between Singapore and six provinces in China were allowed from June 8, with travellers needing to fulfil a set of conditions for the trips.

Singaporeans, permanent residents, long-term pass holders on fast lane travel returning from China will be issued with a 14-day stay-home-notice upon entry into Singapore.

In a Facebook post, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said that while many have welcomed the establishment of the fast lane arrangements, some have asked if it is possible to have alternate arrangements to the 14-day stay-home notice.

"We seek travellers’ understanding that these protocols have been put in place to manage the risk of imported Covid-19 cases," Chan said.

"However, on a case-by-case basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry is prepared to consider appeals for swab test arrangements in place of the 14-day stay-home notice for returning fast lane users. Appeals can be directed to [email protected]." — TODAY