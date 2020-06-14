Singapore records 407 new Covid-19 cases, including nine in the community

Based on the MOH’s investigations so far, there are nine cases in the community, of whom four are Singaporeans or permanent residents and five are work pass holders. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 14 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today announced 407 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, bringing the total number of infections here to 40,604.

The vast majority of the patients are work permit holders staying in foreign worker dormitories.

Based on the MOH’s investigations so far, there are nine cases in the community, of whom four are Singaporeans or permanent residents and five are work pass holders.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” the health ministry said. — TODAY