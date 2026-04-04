SINGAPORE, April 4 — Three people were arrested in Singapore after locking themselves inside a Housing Board (HDB) flat in Jurong during a police probe into a suspected robbery, according to The Straits Times.

Singapore police said the incident unfolded at about 10.10pm yesterday as officers carried out follow-up investigations into a case of voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery.

When officers arrived at a unit in Block 262 Jurong East Street 24, two men and a woman refused to open the door and barricaded themselves inside.

Specialist units, including the Special Operations Command and Crisis Negotiation Unit, were deployed alongside the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF said it sent a safety life air pack to the scene, with rescuers from its Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team placed on standby as a precaution.

After about 90 minutes, at around 11.40pm, police officers entered the flat.

The two men, both aged 21, and the 24-year-old woman were arrested for voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery.

SCDF said one person was assessed for minor injuries at the scene but declined to be taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.