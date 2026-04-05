KOTA KINABALU, April 5 — Sabah’s gas-dominated energy supply structure has enabled the state to remain stable amid the global energy crisis following geopolitical conflict in West Asia, although its reliance on diesel for part of its electricity capacity remains a concern, according to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the state’s current electricity generation is estimated at around 1,400 megawatts (MW), with the bulk of the supply provided through Petronas gas.

“Only about 300 MW is generated from diesel. If diesel prices rise, it will affect the situation in Sabah.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation, and the federal government has also said that it will look into the circumstances arising from this conflict,” he told reporters after attending a Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration with media practitioners here yesterday.

Hajiji said while Sabah has an advantage with gas-based energy, certain areas, particularly in the interior, still rely on diesel, including for the operation of telecommunications towers.

He added that so far, there have been no reports of diesel shortages in rural areas.

“Last Thursday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called a special meeting with Menteris Besar and Chief Ministers. Its aim was to brief us on the challenges faced not only by Malaysia but also by countries globally due to the conflict in West Asia.

“We have been asked to monitor the situation and take appropriate measures to address these circumstances,” he said.

In the meantime, Hajiji said the state government is also studying a proposal to implement a work-from-home (WFH) policy for state civil servants to save energy and costs, in line with the federal approach.

“At the federal level, the prime minister has directed that starting April 15, many civil servants may likely work from home to save not only energy but also expenditure.

“We will monitor this, and I will bring the matter to the next (state) cabinet meeting. If there is a need, we will implement it,” he said. — Bernama