KUANTAN, April 5 — A Form Two student and a fisherman who went missing in separate incidents at Kampung Durian Hijau and Pantai Sepat in Jerantut were found drowned yesterday.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant operations director Mohd Salahuddin Isa said the body of Muhammad Danial Haikal Shamsudin, 14, was found at 4.20pm, roughly two kilometres from where he was believed to have drowned in Kampung Durian Hijau.

“The body of fisherman Mohd Ishak Ismail, 63, was recovered at Pantai Laganda, Tanjung Gosong in Pekan at 6.30pm, about 32km from the Pantai Sepat Operations Control Centre,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Salahuddin said the search operation at Pantai Sepat was called off after the victim was found, while the search at Kampung Durian Hijau for another missing victim, Muhammad Amirul Ashraf Abdullah, 14, will resume at 8am tomorrow.

Earlier, it was reported that Mohd Ishak went missing after leaving the Tanjung Api jetty around 10am on April 1.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Danial Haikal Shamsudin and Muhammad Amirul Ashraf Abdullah were reported missing while swimming in Sungai Pahang at Kampung Durian Hijau. — Bernama