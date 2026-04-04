MERU, April 4 — The government has ruled out introducing an immediate economic stimulus package despite concerns over the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Controlling prices of essential goods and exploring potential relief measures for businesses are the government’s top priorities, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“At this moment, the priority is ensuring that essential goods are available. Items such as cooking oil, flour, salt, sugar, vegetables, fish, meat, and chicken. That is what matters most,” he told reporters at the Program Madani Rakyat 2026 held at the Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah here today.

Anwar had been asked if the government plans to introduce a stimulus package to cushion Malaysia from the global economic impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict.

He said that controlling prices of goods is the next key focus.

“Once stability in essential goods is ensured, the government will explore measures to provide relief for businesses.

“We will look at options such as reducing taxes, tariffs, or other charges to help ease their workload. Some have even suggested postponing invoicing.

“These are all measures we are examining to reduce the burden on the public, including traders,” he said.