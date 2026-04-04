JOHOR BAHRU, April 4 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) have been directed to immediately conduct an audit and investigation into the trailer company involved in a crash that claimed three lives in Segamat recently.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said firm action must be taken, including holding the company accountable for failing to monitor its driver, who tested positive for methamphetamine.

“I hope the police will complete their investigation as soon as possible and charge the driver in court without delay.

“I am confident the Attorney General will pursue a firm prosecution commensurate with the offence committed,” he said in a Facebook post after visiting the victims’ families at Hospital Segamat this afternoon.

Loke added that two victims remain hospitalised, with one of them in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Loke described the incident as another deeply tragic accident caused by a lorry driver’s drug abuse.

He said the government acknowledges that most lorry drivers are professionals who carry out their duties with discipline, but a small minority are still involved in drug misuse.

He urged all drivers to prioritise safety at all times and to refrain from taking risks that could endanger their own lives and those of other motorists.

Earlier, Loke met the victims’ parents and extended a personal contribution to help cover medical expenses and ease the families’ burden.

In the 3.45 pm accident on April 2 at the Taman Golden Hill junction in Gemas Baharu, the trailer driver reportedly crashed into the rear of a van carrying a family of five.

As a result of the collision, the van skidded into the opposite lane and was hit by a 10-tonne lorry, killing three of them, including a husband and wife.

The 28-year-old driver has been remanded for four days by the Segamat Magistrate’s Court since yesterday. — Bernama