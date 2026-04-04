GEORGE TOWN, April 4 — The Penang Mutiara Line LRT project has achieved a significant milestone with the segmental box girder (SBG) casting yard in Sungai Ular, Kulim now 90 per cent complete.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said in a statement today that the 15.378-hectare facility is set to play a critical role in constructing the project’s elevated guideway by producing the concrete SBG segments that form its main structure.

Chow, who visited the site this morning, expressed satisfaction with the steady progress, saying it reflects growing momentum in delivering the state’s first LRT system.

He added that the casting yard is an important step as the project moves into its next phase, with full completion of the facility expected by May 2026 following the start of works in April 2025.

SRS LRT project director Adil Putra Ahmad said the facility will produce approximately 8,800 SBG segments required for the Civil Main Contractor 1 (CMC1) package, which covers a 23.7-kilometre alignment from Silicon Island to Komtar.

Supported by a workforce of 400 personnel and 20 mould sets, the yard is expected to produce up to 350 segments per month at peak operations, with the first segment already successfully cast.

The statement said the segmental construction method was chosen for its suitability to Penang’s urban environment, as it improves efficiency while minimising ground-level disruptions and enhancing safety.

Piling and pier construction are currently underway, and the first spans, each measuring 40 metres long and consisting of 13 segments, are expected to be launched at sites like Bandar Seri Pinang between July and August.

The Chief Minister advised the public that while SBG launching is typically carried out at night in busy areas to minimise traffic impact, there may be necessary adjustments to traffic management plans (TMP) as construction activities increase.

He also emphasised that with continued coordination and prompt approvals, the state government remains confident the project is on track for its targeted commencement of operations in 2031. — Bernama