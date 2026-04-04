SINGAPORE, April 4 — A ministerial committee set up by the Singapore government to respond to the Middle East conflict is expanding its focus beyond energy disruptions to include food supply shocks, security risks and diplomatic fallout, in a sign of mounting concern over the war’s wider economic impact.

Singapore’s Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam said the government expects “inevitable price rises” not just in fuel, but across goods affected by global supply chain strain, according to CNA.

The Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee, convened by Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, is tasked with coordinating the republic’s response as the conflict constrains shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint for a significant share of global oil and gas supplies.

“It’s not clear when that situation will change, and even when the war stops very soon, doesn’t mean supply disruptions will go away,” Shanmugam told reporters at a community event in Chong Pang today, as reported by the Singapore-based media organisation.

The committee, which has been active for “a few weeks”, brings together multiple ministries, including trade and industry, sustainability and the environment, defence, foreign affairs and home affairs.

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong serves as its adviser, and the group reports directly to the Cabinet.

Shanmugam said the structure is not new, but designed to be activated during crises — now triggered by the cascading risks stemming from the conflict.

Beyond fuel, food prices are expected to come under pressure as higher fertiliser and transport costs ripple through global supply chains.

“One obvious area related will be food because we import everything. Fertiliser prices have to go up. And the cost of bringing those food products, transportation to Singapore, that will go up. It will have an impact,” he said.

He added that the government is studying knock-on effects across sectors, from businesses to gig workers, noting that delivery riders are already facing rising costs.

“It’s a serious situation all around the world,” he said, pointing to countries that have begun curbing electricity and fuel use.

“We haven’t taken those measures yet, and we will explain how we approach it.”

Singapore has not yet imposed energy-saving restrictions, though authorities have previously said stockpiles of liquefied natural gas and diesel are sufficient to last for months.

Shanmugam stressed that the committee is also assessing broader security and diplomatic implications, underscoring the need for coordination across agencies.

“If the lights go off and you haven’t thought about fuel, and you haven’t thought about how you’re going to keep the electricity going, your businesses going,” he said.

“The government is there to deal with these issues.”

Further details on the committee’s plans are expected to be discussed in the Singapore Parliament next week.