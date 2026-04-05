PUTRAJAYA, April 5 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has introduced the ‘Haji Lestari’ initiative for the 1447H/2026 Haj season as an effort to cultivate a zero-waste culture among pilgrims through the management and recycling of used ihram garments.

The initiative, implemented for the first time, was launched by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan yesterday.

He said the implementation of the initiative was in line with the principles of ‘Maqasid Syariah’ in strengthening efforts to preserve and conserve the environment, while raising pilgrims’ awareness of their shared responsibility in ensuring a cleaner and more sustainable Haj.

He noted that ihram garments worn by male pilgrims were typically kept or discarded after the Haj season.

“Through this initiative, unused textiles can be repurposed for the benefit of society and the environment, while also enhancing pilgrims’ awareness of their shared responsibility in ensuring a cleaner and more sustainable Haj,” he said at the opening of the Federal Territories-level Premier Haj Course held at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque here yesterday.

Zulkifli said the Haji Lestari initiative would be implemented in two phases, namely in the Holy Land and domestically.

He said implementation in the Holy Land would focus on recycling initiatives through the collection and processing of used ihram garments.

According to him, collection points will be provided at pilgrims’ accommodation buildings in Mecca and at campsites in Mina to facilitate contributions of ihram garments that pilgrims do not intend to bring home after completing their Haj.

For implementation in Malaysia, the initiative will involve upcycling, whereby collected ihram garments will be processed into new products.

Pilgrims performing Haj and Umrah who wish to contribute used ihram garments may do so at selected TH branch offices nationwide starting October 2026.

Zulkifli said the programme was expected to be expanded in the future to include the collection of other items such as towels, bags and clothing, thereby transforming used materials into resources that provide greater benefit to society and the environment.

Meanwhile, he also advised pilgrims to remain vigilant regarding current developments, including the geopolitical situation in West Asia, and to comply with all instructions set by TH while in the Holy Land.

He said the Malaysian government and TH continuously monitored developments and worked closely with the Saudi Arabian government, which had assured the safety and welfare of Haj pilgrims.

Zulkifli said all 31,600 Malaysian Haj pilgrims this year were in the final guidance phase through the Premier Haj Course being conducted in stages at selected mosques nationwide from April 3-12.

“Alhamdulillah, through this course, TH is able to prepare prospective pilgrims in terms of mental, physical and Haj understanding through practical ‘manasik’ (Haj ritual) modules such as ‘tawaf’, ‘saie’ and the stoning of the jamrah with large groups of pilgrims, providing a simulation close to the actual conditions in the Holy Land,” he said.

For this year’s Haj season, flights to the Holy Land are scheduled from April 18 to May 20, while return flights will take place from June 4 to 30, involving 100 chartered flights to transport all Malaysian pilgrims. — Bernama