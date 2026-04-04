KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The late Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik played a defining role in strengthening Malaysia’s transport infrastructure, leaving behind a lasting legacy of seaports, airports, and logistics networks that continue to support the country’s competitiveness, industry players said.

Dr Ling was among the country’s longest-serving politicians, serving as Transport Minister from 1986 to 2003 and leading the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) for 17 years.

Extending condolences to his family and honouring his service and contributions to the nation, the Shipping Association of Malaysia (SAM) said that during his tenure as Transport Minister, Ling has provided the vision and leadership that transformed Port Klang into the nation’s principal load centre and a leading regional transhipment hub and logistics gateway.

“In the mid-1990s, SAM worked closely with the Ministry of Transport under his stewardship to advance initiatives that enhanced operational efficiency, connectivity and competitiveness at Port Klang, which today stands as among the top 10th busiest global container ports.

“His leadership also saw the successful corporatisation and growth of major port operators, which include Westports, Northport and Tanjung Pelepas Port, establishing a more efficient and commercially driven port ecosystem,” the association told Bernama.

SAM said Ling is instrumental in securing the presence of Evergreen, Cosco, Maersk, and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) to operate their transhipment hubs at the above ports in Malaysia.

The association said Ling’s forward-looking policies on port development and international shipping connectivity have significantly strengthened Malaysia’s position in global trade, and his legacy will continue to benefit the ports and maritime industry for years to come and will be long remembered.

Also extending condolences, the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) president Jacob Lee Chor Kok said the development of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), which commenced operations in 1998, took place during Ling’s tenure, marking a major upgrade in cargo and passenger handling capacity and reinforcing Malaysia’s trade and logistics capabilities.

KLIA established Malaysia as a regional aviation hub with integrated cargo facilities that supported time-sensitive exports, particularly in electrical and electronics, and other high-value manufacturing sectors, he said.

In logistics, Lee said Ling also contributed to enhancements to the North-South Expressway corridor and improved port connectivity, strengthening linkages between manufacturing clusters and key gateways.

“These developments reduced transit times, lowered domestic logistics costs, and enabled more reliable production and export schedules.

“Accordingly, the expansion of seaports, airports and road connectivity during his tenure created a coordinated national logistics system that supported Malaysia’s industrialisation drive and export growth,” Lee added. — Bernama