Singapore records 26th Covid-19 deaths

Seafarers who have spent the past months working onboard vessels arrive at the Changi Airport to board their flight back home to India during a crew change amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore June 12, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 13 — Singapore, recorded 347 new Covid-19 cases today, reported another death due to the virus, taking the cumulative number of fatalities to 26.

The republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH), in a statement issued today, said the latest fatality involved a 73-year-old male Singaporean who died at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on June 12.

Identified as Case No 161, the victim was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 infection on March 9.

According to the ministry, he also had a history of hypertension, hyperlipidemia and chronic kidney disease.

Singapore reported its first two Covid-19 deaths on March 21.

As at noon today, 768 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. As such, 28,808 patients or about 72 per cent from the total tally of 40,197 have fully recovered.

There are currently 228 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, with one patient in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The ministry said that 11,135 patients who had mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and cared for at community facilities. — Bernama