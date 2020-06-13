Alleged flasher arrested for exposing genitals to woman twice near Singapore’s Old Airport Road Food Centre

A man allegedly exposed his genitals to a 41-year-old female victim twice in the vicinity of Jalan Tiga and the Old Airport Road Food Centre. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 13 — A 39-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of an obscene act committed in public.

The police in a press release yesterday said that they were alerted to an incident on June 3 where a man had exposed his genitals to a 41-year-old female victim twice in the vicinity of Jalan Tiga and the Old Airport Road Food Centre.

Through ground enquiries and the aid of images from police and closed-circuit television cameras, the identity of the man was established. He was arrested on Thursday.

The police are also investigating the man for possible breaches of safe distancing measures.

If convicted for the offence of sexual exposure, the accused can be jailed up to one year, fined, or both. — TODAY