3.67 million Singapore govt-issued reusable masks taken, collection deadline ends tomorrow

There are 400 vending machines dispensing reusable masks at all community clubs islandwide, with instructional guides in four languages to show users the steps to collect the masks. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 13 — Some 3.67 million reusable masks issued by the Singapore government have been collected by residents in the latest nation-wide mask distribution exercise and the last day for collection will be tomorrow.

This third round of distribution started on May 26, when residents could go to community clubs (CCs) and residents’ committee centres to pick up the item. As of June 2, the masks can only be picked up from vending machines found at CCs.

The machines operate 24 hours and residents will need to take along their valid identification cards for the collection. Each person is entitled to collect one mask. Those wishing to collect the masks for people in their household will need to have their family members’ identity cards in order to scan the card’s barcode upon collection.

Foreign domestic workers, foreign workers not living in dormitories and international students living in hostels can also collect a mask each using a valid identification card. Foreign workers living in dormitories will get theirs through the Ministry of Manpower’s channels.

In a statement yesterday, the People’s Association, which is coordinating the distribution of the masks, said that about 30 per cent of the masks have been collected through the vending machines.

The reusable masks have at least three layers of protection and filter out at least 95 per cent of bacteria, even after 30 washes. They also come in two sizes: One for adults and the other for children.

They were improved to offer better breathability than the masks given out at the previous distribution exercise in April, allowing users to keep the mask on longer.

The first mask collection exercise took place at the beginning of February, where four surgical masks were made available to every household. Reusable cloth masks were later available for collection in April.

The People’s Association said yesterday that there is an increased risk of community transmission as Singapore reopens its economy in the first phase after two months of stay-home curbs.

With more people returning to work or taking part in social activities, everyone will have to continue wearing masks outside of their homes as a form of protection.

Those who have yet to collect their reusable masks should do so by 6pm on June 14.

For those who need help in using the vending machines, they may approach the CCs’ mask collection counters from 11am to 6pm.

Residents should visit the MaskGoWhere website to check the availability of masks in the vending machines before making their way down to collect. — TODAY