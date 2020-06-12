463 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including a new high of 18 community cases

Singapore has confirmed 463 new cases of Covid-19 on June 12, 2020. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, June 12 — Singapore has confirmed 463 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are 18 community cases, the highest number since June 4, when 15 cases were reported.

Eight of the new community cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents and ten are work pass holders.

Of these, five were close contacts of earlier cases and had already been placed on quarantine.

From the ministry’s preliminary investigations, another 5 cases were picked up from MOH’s active surveillance and screening of workers in essential services and people working at dormitories.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the other eight cases, MOH said.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 39,850.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY