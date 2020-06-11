Covid-19 : Singapore wants to contribute to harmonious region

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean says Singapore wants to be a good partner and contribute to a harmonious region in the midst of tackling Covid-19. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, June 11 — Singapore wants to be a good partner and contribute to a harmonious region in the midst of tackling Covid-19, according to the republic’s Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

“We will continue to actively promote close ties and good cooperation with our Asean partners, especially Indonesia and Malaysia, not least to tackle Covid-19 together,” he said at a ministerial broadcast series “Resilience in a Changing External Environment” here today.

Teo noted that the republic is working closely with Malaysia during this outbreak on the cross-border flow of people and goods.

“As a gesture of solidarity, we donated masks, test kits, and ventilators to Malaysia, Indonesia and other Asean countries.

“We are also working closely with Asean and other key partners to curb the transmission of the virus, and to limit the economic fallout in our region,” he said.

At the same time, Teo said that the Island-state must deal constructively with the bilateral issues that inevitably arise between close neighbours.

“We will try our best to resolve these issues and achieve a win-win outcome while protecting Singapore’s interests.

“And until we can resolve them, we must manage and contain the bilateral problems, so that we can work on wider areas of cooperation for mutual benefit,” he said.

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong kicked start the series on June 7 and followed by National Development Minister Lawrence Wong on June 9.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, as well as Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing will deliver theirs’ next week. — Bernama