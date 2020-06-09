Number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Singapore at a new low of 218, including six community cases

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 9 — Singapore has confirmed 218 new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release on Tuesday (June 9).

This is the lowest daily tally reported here in a long while that MOH has not attributed to fewer swabs being conducted, as was the case on some days.

Tuesday’s tally includes six community cases, all work pass holders, with no new Singaporeans or permanent residents who are infected.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 38,514.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” the ministry added. — TODAY