KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — A local man was arrested in Bukit Mertajam, Penang yesterday evening over an image allegedly insulting the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, posted on social media.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk M. Kumar said the suspect, in his 30s, was detained at 7.10pm by a Bukit Aman CID team, with assistance from the Penang Police Contingent Headquarters and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

Two Samsung mobile phones and SIM cards, believed to have been used to upload the content, were seized.

“The arrest followed investigations into the Facebook account ‘Lucas Liam’, which is believed to have uploaded the offensive content on May 2,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The case is being investigated by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT), Bukit Aman Prosecution/Legal Division (D5) under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“So far, 12 police reports have been lodged nationwide over the matter, and an application for the suspect’s remand will be made tomorrow,” he added.

M. Kumar also reminded the public not to misuse social media, particularly on sensitive issues involving religion, royalty and race (3R), as it could affect social harmony.

“Legal action will be taken without compromise to safeguard national security,” he said. — Bernama