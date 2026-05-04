JITRA, May 4 — The Kedah branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has foiled an attempt to illegally transfer diesel at an open area of a Chinese cemetery in Sungai Pasir, Sungai Petani, yesterday.

Kedah KPDN Enforcement Chief Zalina Aziz said during the 2pm raid, authorities discovered diesel being transferred from a cargo lorry into a tanker lorry.

“The raid was the result of two weeks of intelligence by KPDN officers. Two men in their 40s and 50s, who were transferring diesel from a cargo lorry fitted with an intermediate bulk container (IBC) tank at the rear into a tanker lorry, were arrested.

“KPDN also seized approximately 2,900 litres of diesel worth RM44,848. In addition, one cargo lorry, one tanker lorry, two IBC tanks and equipment used for the transfer were confiscated, bringing the total value of the seizure to RM165,248,” she told reporters here today.

She added that further checks found both men did not possess any permit or authorisation to store the controlled goods.

“Firm action will be taken against any individual attempting to misuse controlled goods, and the public is encouraged to channel information or complaints via WhatsApp at 019-8488000, the hotline 1-800-886-800 or the complaint portal at e-aduan@kpdn.gov.my,” she said. — Bernama