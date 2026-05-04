KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The Madani Government Backbenchers Club (BBC) has urged the government to present a comprehensive mitigation plan following public concern over proposed projections for the restructuring of the national budget, particularly involving the health sector, which is estimated to reach RM3 billion.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, said that while the need to strengthen the country’s fiscal position is understood in the current economic context, a clear and comprehensive mitigation plan must be presented to ensure that adjustments to allocations do not affect the quality of public healthcare services.

She said that to ensure the sustainability of the national healthcare system in the medium and long term, the implementation of initiatives outlined in the Health White Paper must be expedited, including a shift towards a more comprehensive, wellbeing-based healthcare approach.

“In line with this aspiration, the introduction of a basic Medical and Health Insurance and Takaful Plan (MHIT) should be expedited as an alternative financing mechanism to reduce reliance on federal funds, while ensuring an inclusive, sustainable and affordable healthcare system,” she said in a statement today.

Dr Zaliha, who is also the Sekijang Member of Parliament, said the BBC also proposed that the government temporarily defer the construction of new hospitals and prioritise upgrading existing facilities, including ensuring the availability of medical equipment.

She said efforts to strengthen local production capacity for medicines and medical devices must also be enhanced to ensure the country’s health supply security.

In addition, the agenda to refurbish dilapidated health clinics must remain a priority, with primary care facilities upgraded to at least the capacity of Type 4 Health Clinics, thereby enhancing treatment capabilities at the community level and reducing congestion at public hospitals.

She added that the Madani Medical Scheme should be continued, as it has proven to act as a buffer in reducing patients’ reliance on public hospitals for minor treatments.

Dr Zaliha said the welfare and sustainability of healthcare workers must continue to be given attention, with budget restructuring carried out carefully to avoid knock-on effects on workload, burnout and the migration of specialists to the private sector.

“As a strategic partner of the government, the BBC will continue to play a constructive system of checks and balances to ensure that every national financial policy is anchored on the well-being of the people and the sustainability of the public service system,” she said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government’s expenditure restructuring measures would not adversely affect critical sectors such as health and education.

He said the recruitment of new doctors and nurses as well as the construction of clinics would not be affected, while school construction projects, including the addition of new classrooms, would proceed as planned. — Bernama