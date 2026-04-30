PETALING JAYA, April 30 — Melaka Bersatu information chief Datuk Hishamuddin Abdul Karim has apologised to state executive councillor Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman after a party assemblyman posted an image of him online with a dog sticker covering his face.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Hishamuddin said he viewed the Facebook post by Sungai Udang representative Dr Mohd Aleef Yusof as inappropriate and disparaging.

“I take full responsibility in extending a sincere apology to the people of Melaka, the state leadership, and all parties affected.

“In particular, I apologise to Razak, the Melaka tourism, heritage, arts and culture exco, for any offence, discomfort, or implications arising from this incident,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that he strongly condemned any form of communication that insulted, demeaned or humiliated others.

Earlier, Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin criticised Mohd Aleef over the Facebook post, saying it was inappropriate for both a Muslim and an elected representative.