KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Cross border taxi services between Singapore and Malaysia will be expanded from May 4 to give travellers more flexibility while ensuring fair competition among operators, the transport ministries of both countries announced today.

The enhancements, agreed following the 12th Singapore Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat in December 2025, will allow licensed taxis to drop passengers anywhere in Singapore and in Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai and Senai.

Pick ups in the foreign country will be limited to three designated points via e hailing bookings, while street hail services remain available at Ban San Street Terminal and Larkin Terminal.

Both governments will also raise the quota of cross border taxis by 100 each, bringing the total to 300 per country initially, with plans to gradually expand to 500. Larger vehicles such as six seaters and premium models will be introduced to cater for families and business travellers.

To curb illegal services, taxis must be clearly identifiable with special livery, plate prefixes and signage, and vehicles must be under 10 years old.

Malaysian taxis entering Singapore will be required to install the city state’s ERP2 on board unit.

Vacant carriage entry will generally be prohibited, except during specified exemption periods — Fridays for Malaysia registered taxis entering Singapore, and Sundays for Singapore registered taxis entering Malaysia.

“These enhancements to the Cross Border Taxi Scheme will provide greater convenience and better connectivity for travellers between Singapore and Malaysia,” said Land Transport Authority chief executive Ng Lang.

Land Public Transport Agency director general Ahmad Radhi Maarof added: “The movement of people across the Causeway is a vital thread in the fabric of our bilateral relationship, and we are determined to make that experience as smooth and convenient as possible.”

The ministries said the changes reflect a joint commitment to safe, reliable transport while protecting the livelihoods of local drivers.