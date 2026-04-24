KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Oscar-winning actor Anne Hathaway received a copy of the Quran from a fan while attending the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in London, days after her use of the phrase “Insya-Allah” sparked debate online.

A video circulating on social media shows the Oscar-winning actress accepting the holy book while briefly interacting with the individual.

The moment followed an earlier interview with People magazine in which Hathaway used the Arabic phrase “Insya-Allah”, meaning “if God wills”, while speaking about her hopes for the future.

“I want to live a long and healthy life, Insya-Allah. I hope so,” she said.

Her remark drew mixed reactions on social media, with some praising her openness to different cultures, while others were more critical.

Some users viewed the gesture of gifting the Quran as positive, while others questioned whether it was appropriate.