KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — A Bangladeshi man killed in a crash believed to have been caused by a drunk driver on the Maju Expressway yesterday has been identified as gaming content creator Advance Gaming.

Muzahid Millad, 22, died after the vehicle he was travelling in with his wife was struck while they were on their way from Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

His wife, 23-year-old Nafisa Tabassum Adiba, was injured and is receiving treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

The couple, who were from Habiganj, Bangladesh, had reportedly just arrived in Malaysia for a week-long holiday in the capital before the crash.

On social media, Muzahid’s death sparked an outpouring of grief among Bangladesh’s online gaming community, with hashtags including #JusticeForMuzahid, #JusticeForAdvanceGaming and #BangladeshDemandsJustice trending.

A statement in Bengali uploaded on the Advance Gaming YouTube channel confirmed his death and asked the public to pray for him.

The account has more than 780,000 subscribers.

Yesterday, police arrested a 31-year-old military personnel suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the fatal crash, with the case being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.