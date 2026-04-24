KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Viu, the pan-Asian streaming service, has scored another hit with its newest original series Aku Pilih Pelangi, which climbed to the No. 1 spot on the platform just one week after its April 16 launch.

The series currently tops the charts ahead of popular 2026 Korean titles Running Man and Phantom Lawyer, which rank second and third, respectively.

Viewers have been quick to respond, with many leaving positive remarks on Viu Malaysia’s Instagram posts, particularly on short clips from the series.

One comment noted that after just the first two episodes, they are already hooked and eager to see what unfolds next, especially the conflicts that may arise.

The series has also been described by some as ‘the best’, while previews of upcoming episodes have audiences expressing excitement.

The strong response reflects Viu’s continued momentum with its original projects this year, with a slate of local productions including Kelas Belakang, Walid, and Hening Cinta, starring Kamal Adli and Mimi Lana.

Aku Pilih Pelangi, starring Mira Filzah as Nayla, Zahiril Adzim as Firdaus, and Noki K-Clique as Iskandar, is the latest local production gaining nationwide attention, underscoring growing interest in Malaysian storytelling among audiences.

The story follows Firdaus, a successful architect who loses his sight due to a rare illness, forcing his wife Nayla to step up as the head of the family.

To help him adjust, Nayla installs a red guide rope system throughout their home.

While it aids Firdaus physically, it does little to ease the emotional strain and growing exhaustion she faces.

As the weight of responsibility intensifies, Nayla finds comfort in Iskandar, a former schoolmate who re-enters their lives.

What begins as support soon evolves into a situation that tests the boundaries of loyalty.

At the same time, Firdaus — still adapting to his new reality — begins to sense the shifting dynamics within their marriage.

The series marks the return of a familiar face to Viu, with Mira following the success of last year’s Gadis Masa.

Alongside Zahiril and Noki, the show explores love, responsibility, and the complexity of life’s choices.

Aku Pilih Pelangi will run for 12 episodes, with the first four currently available for streaming on Viu.

New episodes are released every Thursday and Friday at 12pm.