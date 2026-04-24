KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The ringgit edged higher against the US dollar and other major currencies in early trade on Friday, supported by resilient Malaysia trade data for March.

At 8 am, the local currency was marginally higher at 3.9620/9680 against the greenback, compared with 3.9630/9670 at Thursday’s close.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), Malaysia’s total trade in March 2026 expanded 9.3 per cent year-on-year to RM273.0 billion from RM249.8 billion a year earlier, driven by stronger growth in exports and imports.

DOSM said exports rose 8.3 per cent to RM148.8 billion, while imports increased 10.4 per cent to RM124.2 billion. The trade surplus narrowed 0.9 per cent to RM24.6 billion in March 2026.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the Malaysian economy has demonstrated resilience, with advance estimates showing first-quarter 2026 gross domestic product growth above five per cent.

He added that the latest international trade statistics indicated nominal exports grew 12.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 11.0 per cent in the preceding quarter.

“Hence, the Malaysian economy is in a position of strength to withstand current challenges arising from oil shocks due to the war in Iran,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Afzanizam said foreign fund flows in capital markets had also been favourable, suggesting stronger demand for the ringgit from foreign investors.

“As such, the ringgit should be well supported despite ongoing concerns over the war in Iran,” he added.

He said the ringgit remained one of the best-performing currencies in Asia on a year-to-date basis, ranking second behind the Chinese yuan.

At the open, the ringgit traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

It strengthened against the British pound to 5.3348/3429 from 5.3504/3558 at Thursday’s close, and rose against the euro to 4.6288/6358 from 4.6343/6390. It also gained against the Japanese yen to 2.4800/4839 from 2.4809/4836.

The local currency traded mixed against Asean peers.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.1004/1053 from 3.1041/1075 at Thursday’s close, and rose against the Thai baht to 12.1911/2175 from 12.2066/2242. It was flat against the Indonesian rupiah at 229.2/229.6 and unchanged versus the Philippine peso at 6.55/6.56. — Bernama