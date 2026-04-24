JOHOR BAHRU, April 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that he will announce the name of the new Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner at a later date.

He said he held discussions with His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, regarding the matter this morning.

“I have discussed the matter with Tuanku (Sultan Ibrahim) earlier and I will announce (the name) at a later date,” he said briefly to reporters after visiting the Permas Jaya Farmers’ Market near Johor Bahru here today.

Also present was Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim.

Anwar also did not respond when asked by reporters about the name list of potential candidates for the anti-graft agency’s top post that was submitted to Sultan Ibrahim.

He replied in a light-hearted manner that there were a total of 120 candidates eligible for the post.

Earlier, Anwar was seen visiting the local community and businesses in Permas Jaya, before performing Friday prayers at the Bandar Permas Jaya Mosque.

More than 1,500 people were present at the mosque and the surrounding area.

Yesterday, Sultan Ibrahim said he would personally select a new MACC Chief Commissioner to lead the commission.

His Majesty said the position was very important in ensuring that the commission continues to play an effective role as the country’s main institution in combating corruption, malpractices and abuse of power.

Sultan Ibrahim also said there was no need to politicise the matter.