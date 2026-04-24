KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Legendary Malaysian rock band Exists is set to stage its biggest concert since 2019 this August in conjunction with its 35th anniversary, with all seven members — including its original lineup — reuniting for the show.

The Exists Memento Mori concert will take place on August 1 at Unifi Arena in Bukit Jalil.

The lineup includes Ajai (keyboard), Along (guitar), Shah (guitar), Musa (bass), Ujang (drums), as well as vocalists Mamat and Ezad.

Memento Mori is a Latin phrase meaning “remember you must die”, which is intended to encourage reflection on mortality, humility and living a purposeful life rather than fearing death.

According to ICON Entertainment founder Iman Tang, who is also the organiser, Exists Memento Mori is aimed at celebrating and commemorating the band’s enduring presence in the entertainment industry.

“Maintaining a 35-year presence in the entertainment industry — especially over the last few decades with such an uncertain market — is no easy feat,” he said.

“But Exists, true to the meaning of their name, have endured. Even though they experienced a period of fading from the spotlight, they became relevant again not just because of their attitude, but because of the high-quality work they produced in the past.

“Therefore, ICON Entertainment is honoured to present Exists Memento Mori this August 1, 2026, at the Unifi Arena as a gesture of appreciation for every moment Exists has given, and continues to give, to music fans across the Nusantara,” he said.

Although Exists has remained active in performing shows and concerts in recent years, Iman said the Memento Mori concert will serve as a special reunion for fans, especially with the return of all seven members, including Mamat and Ezad.

Mamat was the original vocalist for Exists and was 12 years old when he first recorded with the band. After his departure in 1994, Ezad joined the group as vocalist in a new era.

The band’s last full reunion was in 2019 during its Exists Reunion Concert held in Shah Alam and Singapore.

Meanwhile, Along said the concert will run for more than two hours with over 30 songs being considered for the set list, adding that the group’s success was built on collective effort.

“In addition to the support of composers and managers who are well-versed in the entertainment industry, Exists has endured for decades because every member played a vital role and never gave up on their craft.

“Even when some members left to form other bands or when Exists faced controversies regarding our vocalists, we maintained mutual respect.

“We set aside personal differences and disagreements outside the context of our work as musicians — Exists Memento Mori is a manifestation of our journey and struggles and this time, all seven of us are back together,” he said.

Tickets for the Exists Memento Mori concert will go on sale from April 30 at 11am via www.ticket2u.com.my/ExistsMori.

Ticket prices range from RM228 to RM488, with a special sofa couple seat package or Jesnita category priced at RM5,000, which includes snacks and beverages.