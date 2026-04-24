KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Malaysia recorded its highest-ever tax revenue collection of RM203.99 billion in 2025, marking a 10.38 per cent increase year-on-year, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said today.

In a speech read out by Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof at the Inland Revenue Board’s 30th Hari HASiL celebration, Anwar described the achievement as a reflection of stronger governance and improved fiscal management.

Anwar was not present at the event as he was in Johor for another event.

“The success of HASiL in achieving tax collection exceeding RM200 billion for the first time in history — at RM203.991 billion — with an increase of RM19.186 billion or 10.38 per cent compared to the previous year is extraordinary,” he said.

He added that the performance allowed the government to address longstanding obligations, including settling RM11.4 billion in outstanding tax refunds owed to companies.

“Based on the 2025 collection performance, the government has been able to allocate additional funds for tax refunds amounting to RM11.4 billion to companies, thereby resolving past commitments in a more orderly and transparent manner,” he said.

Anwar said the move underscored the Madani government’s commitment to fairness and strengthening confidence in Malaysia’s taxation system, particularly among the business community.

“This reflects the government’s commitment in ensuring justice for taxpayers as well as reinforcing the confidence of the business community in the national taxation system,” the speech read.

The prime minister also praised the Lembaga Hasil Dalam Negeri Malaysia (HASiL) for its role beyond revenue collection, describing it as a key institution in upholding public trust and national fiscal stability.

Later in the speech, Anwar warned that global geopolitical tensions and energy market disruptions could pose risks to economic stability, including rising inflation and increased cost of living.

He said Malaysia must continue strengthening its fiscal base, expand its tax net without overburdening the rakyat, and leverage digital technology to improve efficiency while curbing leakages and corruption.

Despite the strong revenue performance, he stressed that the government must remain vigilant and principled in managing public finances, ensuring transparency, integrity, and equitable distribution of resources.

“The strength of a nation lies not only in what it possesses, but in the values it upholds — justice, integrity and good governance,” Fadillah said, echoing Anwar’s message.