IPOH, April 24 — Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming has instructed Ipoh Mayor Zamakhshari Hanipah to resolve land issues linked to the proposed parking and commercial complex at Jalan Panglima this week so construction can proceed.

Nga said the issue must be settled by the latest this week to enable the project under the private finance initiative to move forward.

“Currently, we are still waiting for the Ipoh City Council to resolve the land issue as well as the conditions with the concessionaire.

“I have instructed the mayor to resolve it this week. I want the parking shortage problem in old town to be addressed, as it has persisted for more than 20 years,” he told reporters after handing over letters of appointment to 160 chairpersons of Perak Chinese New Village Development and Safety Committees here today.

On April 25 last year, Nga said the five-storey parking complex, to be built on a 0.4-hectare site, would feature 353 parking bays, along with commercial space on the ground floor and rooftop housing a creative cultural centre and food outlets.

He said the project is an initiative by the Ipoh City Council and a private company investing RM15 million in its development, with completion expected within 15 months.

Meanwhile, Nga said today’s ceremony reflected the Madani Government’s continued commitment to strengthening community wellbeing at the grassroots level.

“The appointments are not merely recognition, but a significant responsibility requiring each village head to act as the frontline in conveying government policies, safeguarding public welfare and preserving community harmony,” he said.

He said the ministry remained committed to empowering the development of Chinese new villages nationwide through four key directions: development, beautification, tourism and strengthening local products under the ‘Kampung Good’ initiative.

“To date, a total of 2,750 development projects have been implemented in Chinese new villages nationwide, covering basic infrastructure upgrades, construction of public facilities such as parks and food courts, road repairs and street lighting installations,” he said. — Bernama