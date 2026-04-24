IPOH, April 24 — A Shah Alam City Council staff member seen throwing cigarette butts from a council vehicle in a viral social media video will face disciplinary action and be subjected to a Community Service Order, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said.

He said no party was above the law and action would be taken against those committing littering offences in public places.

“Not only will a Community Service Order be imposed on (the perpetrators), but disciplinary action must also be taken, as PBT staff, they are required to set a good example and serve as role models.

“I have made it clear many times that, whether you are a Tan Sri, Datuk Seri, employee or any other staff, the law is equal and fair to all,” he told reporters after presenting appointment letters to 160 chairmen of the Village Development and Security Committee of Perak Chinese new villages here today.

The media reported yesterday that the Shah Alam City Council had referred the case to its Integrity Division in accordance with the Shah Alam City Council Officers (Conduct & Discipline) Rules 2023.

A video showing an individual throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle bearing the council’s logo and name while stopped at a traffic light intersection has gone viral on social media.

The video sparked controversy, with questions raised over whether members of the agency could also face enforcement action, as applied to the public for similar offences.

Meanwhile, Nga said 3,000 individuals have so far been subjected to Community Service Orders for littering offences. — Bernama