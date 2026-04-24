KUCHING, April 24 — An Australian woman reported missing while hiking Mount Santubong yesterday was found safe at 11.59am today after a search and rescue operation launched last night.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department said the victim, identified as Belinda Lapier, 43, was believed to have been descending from the peak when she was found by rescuers with only minor injuries.

“On the second day, the SAR operation resumed this morning and the operation commander informed that the victim’s location had been identified in the F7 area (of the SAR operation) at 10.30am. The rescue team managed to communicate by calling out the victim’s name,” it said in a statement today.

The department said efforts to reach the victim were challenging due to extremely steep terrain estimated at a 90-degree gradient, as well as large rocks and fallen trees.

“The victim was finally found at 11.59am in a safe condition, and initial investigations found that she was believed to have strayed from the original route in the F10 area while descending from the mountain,” the statement said.

The search and rescue team is bringing the victim out of the mountainous area to the main road for further action.

Yesterday, the department said it received an emergency call on the incident at 8.20pm and arrived at the location at 9.43pm before commencing the operation. — Bernama